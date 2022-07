Llueven las críticas hacia Amelia Valverde ¿Debe quedarse la entrenadora de la Sele femenina?

Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood (L) vies for the ball with Costa Rica's Daphne Herrera during their 2022 Concacaf women's championship third-place football match, at the BBVA Bancomer stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico on July 18, 2022. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP)