¿Lo volvieron a hackear? Iker Casillas compartió otro polémico mensaje

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 1, 2022 former Spanish footballer and world cup winner Iker Casillas arrives for the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. - Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas said on October 9, 2022 his Twitter feed had been hacked after a tweet from his account earlier in the day had claimed he was gay. Casillas, who made 275 appearances for Real Madrid, had apparently tweeted: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay." (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (FRANCK FIFE/AFP)