Amaia Montero rompió el silencio tras ser internada por una crisis

Spanish singer Amaia Montero of the group "La Oreja de Van Gogh" (Van Gogh's Ears) sings at the ATLAPA Convention Center, 18 July 2004, in Panama City. Van Gogh's Ears is here to promote their new album "Lo que te conte mientras te hacias la dormida" (What I told you while you pretended you were asleep), as part of their Latin American tour. AFP PHOTO/Teresita CHAVARRIA (TERESITA CHAVARRIA)