We progress, we raise the bar and we kick ass - together 💪🏾✊🏾 Excited to give you a sneak peek - for the first time ever, THE OFFICIAL @projectrock PR3’s 👟 Gym testing them out to the bone because when it meets my standards — it’s ready for YOU. @underarmour’s #1 selling shoe and my best training shoe to date. Innovation. Technology. Intensity. Next level workout type shit. #PR3 #August27 #GameChanger 👟