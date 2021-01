NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Members of the Army National Guard, who have been called into Manhattan to help combat the coronavirus, cross the street on May 04, 2020 in New York City. Hospitals in New York are beginning to see a drop in news coronavirus cases as New York continues to be one of the global centers of the COVID-19 outbreak Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==