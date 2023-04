Mattel promueve la inclusividad con su nueva Barbie

This undated image courtesy of Mattel, shows the company's newest Barbie doll, representing a person with Down syndrome, aimed at allowing more children to see themselves in the popular figure. - The toy was brought to market through work with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), to ensure it accurately represents someone with the condition, the company said. (Photo by Jason Tidwell / MATTEL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Jason Tidwell / Mattel" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (JASON TIDWELL/AFP)