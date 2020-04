(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 28, 2011 a Amazon logo is seen on a podium during a press conference in New York. - Amazon on March 16, 2020 said it was boosting pay and hiring 100,000 US workers due to strain on its workforce caused by a surge in online shopping prompted by coronavirus fears. The Seattle-based firm expects to spend more than $350 million to bump up hourly pay in the North America and Europe for employees and partners in distribution centers, transportation operations and stores. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)