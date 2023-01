Cometa que pasa cada 50 mil años se puede ver en Costa Rica, ¿cuándo y dónde?

This handout picture obtained from the NASA website on January 6, 2023 shows the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) that was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility this year in early March. - A newly discovered comet is currently shooting through our Solar System for the first time in 50,000 years and could be visible to the naked eye as it whizzes past Earth and the Sun in the coming weeks, astronomers have said. Having travelled from the icy reaches at the edge of our Solar System, it will get the closest to the Sun on January 12 and pass nearest to Earth on February 1. (Photo by Dan Bartlett / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / Dan Bartlett " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (DAN BARTLETT/AFP)