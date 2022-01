Zarigüeyas lanudas inauguran los rescates del 2022 de refugio limonense (video)

#jrcrelease This howler monkey (Alouatta palliata ) was our first release of 2022.🥰🐵 He got electrocuted in the power lines almost 20 days ago. He arrived weakly and couldn’t move very well. Also, he didn’t have any visible wounds. But later he was barely moving. We give him oxygen and fluids to get better. He stayed under observation until he knew he was ready to be back in the wild. Look how happy he is to be back in the trees.🌳 #jaguarrescuecenter #release #jrcrelease #howlermonkey #wildlife #costarica