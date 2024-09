Keylor Navas es noticia en España tras palabras de Thibaut Courtois sobre su pésima relación

🚨🇧🇪 Thibaut Courtois in his documentary:



🗣 "When I arrived, I noticed that Keylor [Navas] felt I was invading his space." 🇨🇷



🤔"Zidane talked to me, and I told him I felt that he didn't want me. He told me no, assuring that he trusted me and that I was his goalkeeper." 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AsveUrAz9t