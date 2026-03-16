Teleguía series y películas

Premios Óscar 2026: Esta es la lista completa con todos los ganadores

La 98ª edición de los Premios Óscar dejó grandes momentos en Hollywood

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Por Hillary Chinchilla Marín

La 98ª edición de los Premios Óscar, celebrada en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, dejó una noche llena de emoción y grandes triunfos en la industria del cine.

La cinta “One Battle After Another” se consagró como la mejor película del año, además de sumar otros importantes galardones.

LEA MÁS: El curioso menú de los Óscar: lo más exclusivo y lo primero que desaparece en una noche llena de estrellas

La ceremonia también destacó por las victorias de Michael B. Jordan como mejor actor, Jessie Buckley como mejor actriz y Sean Penn y Amy Madigan se impusieron en las categorías de reparto.

Los principales ganadores de los Óscar 2026

Mejor película

El cineasta Paul Thomas Anderson y la productora estadounidense Sara Murphy aceptan el premio a mejor película por 'Una batalla tras otra' junto al elenco y el equipo en el escenario durante la 98.ª edición de los Premios Óscar 2026.
Batalla tras Batalla fue la mejor película del año (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
  • “Bugonia”
  • “F1”
  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Hamnet”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “One Battle After Another” - GANADORA*
  • “The Secret Agent”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sinners”
  • “Train Dreams”

Mejor dirección

  • Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
  • Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” - GANADOR*
  • Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
  • Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Actriz principal

Premios Óscar 2026
Jessie Buckley se llevó el premio a mejor actriz por su papel en Hamnet Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP/La Nación)
  • Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” - GANADORA*
  • Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
  • Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
  • Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
  • Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor principal

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
  • Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
  • Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” - GANADOR*
  • Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actriz de reparto

  • Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
  • Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
  • Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
  • Amy Madigan, “Weapons” - GANADORA*

Actor de reparto

  • Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
  • Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
  • Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” - GANADOR*
  • Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”
  • Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Guion adaptado

  • Will Tracy, “Bugonia”
  • Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
  • Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” - GANADOR*
  • Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar, “Trains Dreams”

Guion original

  • Robert Kaplow, “Blue Moon”
  • Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”
  • Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
  • Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
  • Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” - GANADOR*

Largometraje animado

  • “Arco”
  • “Elio”
  • “KPop Demon Hunters” - GANADORA*
  • “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
  • “Zootopia 2”
Premios Óscar 2026
El actor Michael B. Jordan ganó mejor actor por Pecadores, cinta en la que participó Felipe Pacheco, ingeniero tico. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP/La Nación)

Película internacional

  • “The Secret Agent” (Brasil)
  • “It Was Just an Accident” (Francia)
  • “Sentimental Value” (Noruega) - GANADORA*
  • “Sirat” (España)
  • “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez)

Canción original

  • “Dear Me” de “Diane Warren: Relentless”. (Letra y música: Diane Warren)
  • “Golden” de “KPop Demon Hunters”. (Letra y música: JAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon y Teddy Park) - GANADORA*
  • “I Lied to You” de “Sinners”. (Letra y música: Raphael Saadiq y Ludwig Goransson)
  • “Sweet Dreams of Joy” de “Viva Verdi”. (Letra y música: Nicholas Pike)
  • “Train Dreams” de “Train Dreams”. (Música: Nick Cave y Bryce Dessner; Letra: Nick Cave)

Montaje

  • Stephen Mirrione, “F1”
  • Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
  • Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another” - GANADOR*
  • Olivier Bugge Coutté, “Sentimental Value”
  • Michael P. Shawver, “Sinners”

Cinematografía

  • Dan Laustsen, “Frankenstein”
  • Darius Khondji, “Marty Supreme”
  • Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another”
  • Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners” - GANADORA*
  • Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”

Maquillaje y estilismo de cabello

  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein” - GANADORES*
  • Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, “Kokuho”
  • Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, “Sinners”
  • Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, “The Smashing Machine”
  • Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, “The Ugly Stepsister”

Diseño de vestuario

  • Deborah L. Scott, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein” - GANADORA*
  • Malgosia Turzanska, “Hamnet”
  • Miyako Bellizzi, “Marty Supreme”
  • Ruth E. Carter, “Sinners”

Mejor reparto

  • Nina Gold, “Hamnet”
  • Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme”
  • Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another” - GANADORA*
  • Gabriel Domingues, “The Secret Agent”
  • Francine Maisler, “Sinners”

Banda sonora original

  • Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”
  • Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
  • Max Richter, “Hamnet”
  • Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
  • Ludwig Goransson, “Sinners” - GANADOR*

Diseño de producción

  • Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein” - GANADORES*
  • Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, “Hamnet”
  • Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, “Marty Supreme”
  • Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, “One Battle After Another”
  • Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, “Sinners”

Sonido

  • Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, “F1” - GANADORES*
  • Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, “Frankenstein”
  • José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, “One Battle After Another”
  • Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, “Sinners”
  • Laia Casanovas, Amanda Villavieja y Yasmina Praderas, “Sirat”

Efectos visuales

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” - GANADORES*
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, “F1”
  • David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, “Jurassic World Rebirth”
  • Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, “The Lost Bus”
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, “Sinners”

Largometraje documental

  • “The Alabama Solution”
  • “Come See Me in the Good Light”
  • “Cutting Through Rocks”
  • “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” - GANADOR*
  • “The Perfect Neighbor”

Cortometraje documental

  • “All the Empty Rooms” - GANADOR*
  • “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
  • “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
  • “The Devil Is Busy”
  • “Perfectly a Strangeness”

Cortometraje animado

  • “Butterfly”
  • “Forevergreen”
  • “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” - GANADOR*
  • “Retirement Plan”
  • “The Three Sisters”

Cortometraje de acción real

  • “Butcher’s Stain”
  • “A Friend of Dorothy”
  • “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
  • “The Singers” - GANADOR*
  • “Two People Exchanging Saliva” - GANADOR*
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Hillary Chinchilla Marín

Hillary Chinchilla Marín

Periodista de Teleguía con experiencia en diversas áreas de la comunicación. Cuenta con una Licenciatura en Periodismo deportivo y un bachillerato en Periodismo de la Universidad Federada San Judas Tadeo. Sumando experiencia profesional desde el 2016.

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