¡Escandaloso! Subastarán en $5 millones la chema de Kobe Bryant pero no será la más cara de la historia

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 25, 2022, a mural of the late Lakers star Kobe Bryant by muralist Jonas Never is covered with messages from fans in Los Angeles. - Sotheby's estimates that the iconic yellow-and-purple number 24 jersey worn by Bryant, who died almost three years ago in a tragic helicopter accident, will sell for up to $7 million next month, the New York auction house said on January 12, 2023. Bryant wore the jersey in 25 games during the 2007-2008 season, according to Sotheby's. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP)