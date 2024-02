¿Le gusta viajar? Aproveche herramientas que le ofrece Google para volar más barato

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013 file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google's latest "moonshot" project, announced Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, involves detecting cancer by swallowing a pill. The pill is packed with tiny magnetic particles, which can travel through a patient's bloodstream, search for malignant cells and report their findings to a sensor device that you wear. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)