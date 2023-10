Israel afirma que 155 rehenes están en manos de Hamás

People carry pictures and wave Palestinian flags as they rally to express solidarity with Palestinians is the Gaza Strip, in the Cypriot coastal city of Larnaca on October 15, 2023. Israel declared war on the Islamist group Hamas on October 8, a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border and killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. The relentless Israeli bombings since have flattened neighbourhoods and left at least 2,670 people dead in the Gaza Strip, the majority ordinary Palestinians. (Photo by Etienne TORBEY / AFP) (ETIENNE TORBEY/AFP)